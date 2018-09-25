Lions' Quandre Diggs helps surprise Hamtramck boy with new Slingshot car

HAMTRAMCK, Mich. - Detroit Lions cornerback Quandre Diggs surprised a little boy with a new red Slingshot car after the boy's first one was stolen.

“We don’t even need all the cameras and things like that," Diggs said. "We just want to do a good deed in the community."

Someone stole Elijah Barry's old toy from his front porch just 20 days after his birthday.

“I don’t even know how to feel," the boy's mother, Jaz-mine Cymone, said. "It’s amazing. The fact that somebody even took it from him was devastating for us. I was going to just start over and save and get him another one, but God just blessed us with it."

Elijah was a little shy and taken aback at first, but he quickly hopped in and drove his new toy for a test drive.

Elijah is a boy of few words, but he made sure to thank Diggs and those who got him his new car.

The boy said he’s not taking any chances with his new car. He’s keeping this one in the house.

