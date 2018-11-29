Livingston County sheriff deputy injured in incident with driver intentionally striking vehicles

HARTLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. - Livingston County Sheriff's Deputy Mike Mueller, a Navy veteran who was just elected to the state House to represent Genessee County, was injured Wednesday afternoon after a police pursuit.

Police were notified that the driver of a minivan was intentionally striking vehicles on U.S. 23 just north of I-96. Mueller caught up with the suspect and had his own vehicle struck by the van.

After a police pursuit, the van crashed into a phone pole, and when Mueller pulled the driver from the smoking vehicle, the driver violently confronted and attacked him.

Michigan State Police troopers assisted in taking the driver into custody.

It was Mueller's last day patrolling Livingston County. Having to stop an out-of-control driver shows there's no routine traffic stops.

