Livonia celebrates grand opening of universally accessible playground at Rotary Park

LIVONIA, Mich. - The city of Livonia has something to celebrate with a new playground that’s taken months to plan and build.

One of the big goals was to make sure the popular spot is universally accessible. After months of planning and preparation, the new playground at Rotary Park is ready.

Hundreds of kids tested out the new equipment, from the monkey gym to the swings. Michael Pierre was one of the first ones to give his approval.

“Good, really good. They got some cool stuff,” Pierre said.

The playground features poured-in-place surfacing to make it easy to move around, swings shaped like a disk to allow more than one person, and a merry-go-round, just to name a few. It has a lot of options for a lot of kids.

“I really want to try, that thing over there, where that swing is at,” Pierre said.

Who wouldn’t want to try this place? It’s definitely a place for kids, but it's grabbing the attention of parents, too.

“This playground is awesome. They have all sorts of things, for every level of kid, every ability, from little to a little bit older and they can all play together, which is really exciting,” Claire Perko said.

Perko said summertime can be tricky because the kids are out of school and she doesn’t want them at home bored, so she’s always looking for new things to do, and the new playground built for everyone gets her approval.

“Really, I like to have my kids outside, and playing and things like that, and they love being outside,” she said.

Rotary Park is at 6 Mile Road and Hubbard Street.

