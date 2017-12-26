Livonia police find missing man, 54, who left home without valuables

LIVONIA, Mich. - Police are searching for a 54-year-old man who left his Livonia home Sunday morning and never returned.

Police said Sean Brosnan may have been having personal issues when he left his home near Merriman and Plymouth roads between 8-10 a.m. without his valuables.

UPDATE : Brosnan has been found.

He is white with short, white hair and a white goatee. Brosnan is 6 feet 1 inch tall and weighs 230 pounds.

Police said he likely left home on foot because no vehicles are missing.

Anyone with information about Brosnan's whereabouts is asked to call police at 734-466-2470.

Copyright 2017 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.