Livonia police: Man uses handgun to steal car, leads officers on chase, crashes, runs away on foot

Kevin Hall is accused of leading police on a car chase and a foot chase in Livonia on July 30, 2019. (Livonia Police Department)

LIVONIA, Mich. - A man was arrested last month after he used a handgun to steal a vehicle, led police on a chase, crashed the stolen car and fled on foot, according to Livonia officers.

Kevin Hall, 32, of Detroit, was charged Aug. 1 with a 14-count felony warrant, officials said.

Hall is accused of stealing a man's vehicle July 30 in the parking lot of the Kroger located at 30935 Five Mile Road in Livonia, police said.

Kevin Hall (Livonia Police Department)

The victim told police Hall fled the scene after taking the vehicle while armed with a handgun.

A Redford Township police officer saw Hall driving the stolen vehicle near Five Mile Road and Beech Daly, according to authorities. When the officer tried to stop Hall, he led police on a chase and lost control of the stolen vehicle, causing him to crash, police said.

Hall was seen getting out of the vehicle and running away, officials said.

Police officers from Livonia, Redford Township and Westland arrived at the scene to search for Hall.

He was spotted a short time later near an apartment complex, police said. He was taken into custody.

Police said the handgun used in the carjacking was found in the yard of a nearby residence.

Hall was arraigned Aug. 1 at 16th District Court. He is being held at the Wayne County Jail.

A probable cause conference is scheduled for Thursday.

You can see surveillance video of the car chase, foot chase and arrest below.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.