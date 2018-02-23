Livonia remains under boil water advisory; public schools closed Friday

LIVONIA, Mich. - The city of Livonia remains under a boil water advisory after a water main break Thursday night caused low water pressure.

Officials recommend boiling water for at least one minute before use and using boiled or bottled water for drinking, washing dishes, or brushing teeth.

The water main belongs to the Great Lakes Water Authority (GLWA). The city of Livonia said there was a transmission issue with the water main along Schoolcraft Road (I-96 Service Drive) from Stark Road to Middlebelt Road.

Water was spilling onto I-96 on Thursday night causing a big traffic problem. Vehicles were being averted off of the freeway at Middlebelt Road, but it was clear for traffic Friday morning.

Nearby Redford Township also was under a boil water advisory. That's been lifted.

However, Livonia's boil water advisory remains in effect until further notice. The city said Friday it will remain in effect until at least Sunday as the GLWA is taking water samples.

"Following the result, they have to wait 24 hours then take a second round of samples," said city spokesman Brian Wilson. "Earliest the boil water will be lifted is Sunday."

This has forced the Livonia Public Schools district to cancel Friday classes.

