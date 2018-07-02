Fatal hit-and-run in Clinton Township kills 1

CLINTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. - A man has died from his injuries after a car hit him early Monday morning and then kept driving.

It happened at the intersection of Gratiot Avenue and Wellington Crescent in Clinton Township and police are now looking for the white truck and the driver.

Multiple angles from security cameras at the car wash show the white truck leaving the scene of a crime. Clinton Township police say the white truck hit the man around 12:23 a.m.

Andy Chehab, who owns the car wash, said his cameras recorded everything.

"Instead of stopping, they kept on driving through our parking lot and turned southbound," Chehab said. "I was shocked; this is 12 o’clock at night. There’s a car that hit him and a car that saw everything."

Police said a witness heard the crash and found the victim lying in the street and flagged down someone to call for help. Police are trying to identify the victim.

"Right across the street, we have seven or eight people that are homeless constantly," Chehab said. "They go next door, they use their bathroom."

