4 things to watch on Local 4 News Today -- Friday, June 28th

Jason Carr: With U-M baseball losing the 2019 College World Series, Metro Detroit’s fan base is officially mired in a decade-long championship drought.

Not since the 2008 Stanley Cup have we gathered for a proper parade. It started the very next year with the Wings losing to the Penguins in a rematch.

Then it was the Spartans turn to disappoint, losing to North Carolina’s NBA farm team at Ford Field. Two years later the Tigers would pull an epic face plant in the World Series, ending any hopes Mike Ilitch would finally get a ring. And so on, including two title game appearances for U-M’s basketball team—I say appearances because that’s nicer than saying losses.

We were spoiled in the quarter century before that, enjoying 15 pro and collegiate titles across multiple sports and the larger than life personalities on those teams. The Pistons, Wings, Tigers, Spartans and Wolverines all took turns capturing our hearts. And the Lions even managed to win a playoff game.

My question is, which franchise or school is going to get us off the schneid and start another 25 years of us being spoiled sports fans? Looking at you, Detroit Lions.

Brandon Roux: Most of Friday will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy, very warm and muggy. We may hit 90 degrees and feel more like the mid 90s. Tons of water all the way through the weekend.

All Morning -- Democratic Debate Recap: Part 2

Several candidates for President will face off Thursday night in the first of many debates as we head towards the November election.

This is the second batch of candidates --

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT)

Former Vice President Joe Biden (D-DE)

South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg

Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA)

Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY)

Entrepreneur Andrew Yang

Author Marianne Williamson

Former Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper

Sen. Michael Bennet (D-CO)

Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA)

We'll recap all that happened.

6:40 a.m. -- Your Neighborhood

Evrod Cassimy will take us inside a local organization that's working to transform the quality of life for all people. Their goal is to make Detroit a better place to live and you can get involved as well.

6:45 a.m. -- New Coney Dogs!

The dog, the chili, the onions, the mustard. They all make for the perfect Coney Dog. Now, National Coney Island is getting creative and changing it up. Friday morning, they'll reveal three NEW types of Coney Dogs.

National Days: June 28th

National Logistics Day

National Paul Bunyan Day

National Insurance Awareness Day

National Alaska Day

A Look Back at History: June 28th

In 1836, the fourth president of the United States, James Madison, died in Montpelier, Virginia.

In 1838, Britain’s Queen Victoria was crowned in Westminster Abbey.

In 1919, the Treaty of Versailles was signed in France, ending the First World War.

In 1928, New York Gov. Alfred E. Smith was nominated for president at the Democratic national convention in Houston.

In 1939, Pan American Airways began regular trans-Atlantic air service with a flight that departed New York for Marseilles, France.

In 1978, the Supreme Court ordered the University of California-Davis Medical School to admit Allan Bakke, a white man who argued he’d been a victim of reverse racial discrimination.

In 1989, about 1 million Serbs gathered to mark the 600th anniversary of the Battle of Kosovo in 1389.

In 1997, in a wild rematch, Evander Holyfield retained the WBA heavyweight boxing championship after his opponent, Mike Tyson, was disqualified for biting Holyfield’s ear during the third round of their fight in Las Vegas.



Celebrity Birthdays: June 28th

Here's who you're sharing a birthday with --

Comedian-movie director Mel Brooks is 93.

Comedian-impressionist John Byner is 82.

Actor Bruce Davison is 73.

Actress Kathy Bates is 71.

Jazz singer Tierney Sutton is 56.

Actress Jessica Hecht is 54.

Actress Mary Stuart Masterson is 53.

Actor John Cusack is 53.

Actor Gil Bellows is 52.

Jazz musician Jimmy Sommers is 50.

Country singer Kellie Pickler is 33.

