MAP: Michigan's most dangerous roundabouts in 2018

DETROIT - While roundabouts are often referred to as safer than traditional intersections, crashes still happen at them.

RELATED: How to properly use roundabouts

Four roundabouts even made the list of most dangerous intersections in Michigan last year. Check that list here.

Michigan Auto Law used crash statistics to compile a list of the 10 most dangerous roundabouts in Michigan last year.

1. Orchard Lake Road at 14 Mile Road in Farmington Hills/West Bloomfield

Crashes: 144, Crashes w/ injuries: 20

2. 18 ½ Mile Road at Van Dyke Avenue in Sterling Heights

Crashes: 141, Crashes w/ injuries: 12

3. Martin Parkway at Pontiac Trail in Commerce Township

Crashes: 138, Crashes w/ injuries: 9

4. State Street at Ellsworth Road in Ann Arbor/Pittsfield Township

Crashes: 123, Crashes w/ injuries: 6

5. Farmington Road at Maple Road in West Bloomfield

Crashes: 77, Crashes w/ injuries: 11

6. Livernois Road at Hamlin Road in Rochester Hills

Crashes: 63, Crashes with injuries: 3

7. I-94 at Sprinkle Road in Comstock Township

Crashes: 54, Crashes w/ injuries: 0

8. Oakley Park Road at Martin Parkway in Commerce Township

Crashes: 51, Crashes w/ injuries: 3

9. Farmington Road at 14 Mile Road in Farmington Hills/West Bloomfield

Crashes: 49, Crashes w/ injuries: 8

10. Lee Road at Whitmore Lake Road in Green Oak Township

Crashes: 49, Crashes w/ injuries: 0

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.