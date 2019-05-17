4 things to watch on Local 4 News Today -- Monday, May 20th 2019

Message from Brandon Roux: The best part of this past week, hands down, was the weather. We saw a nice Spring stretch of 70s and fewer drips and we may hit 80°F this weekend. Our Nick Monacelli is like no other! He delivers several different stories to you live every morning and he is always first to the scene and is the best in the biz bringing those stories into your homes. We unveiled our brand new Live Tower Cam on Belle Isle just reminding you that the we are your home for the Detroit Grand Prix at the end of May and early June.

Friday was the cherry on top with ‘The Brady Bunch’ star, Barry Williams on Local 4 News Today for Motor City Comic Con this weekend.

Barry Williams, Evrod Cassimy (WDIV)

Rhonda and Kim were voted Best Anchor and Best Traffic Anchor in Hour Magazine and so well deserved for very hard working and vibrant young ladies. The Wheel of Fortune is in Detroit too looking for contestants.

I’ve been busy this week preparing for our Severe Weather Special airing on Local 4 News Sunday evening at 7 p.m. -- Check it out!

You know what they (Evrod) say - miss a day, miss a lot!

Here's what's coming up Monday, May 20th, 2019 on Local 4 News Today:

Watch beginning at 4:30 a.m.

All Morning -- Weather & Traffic

The weekend has some rain chances. You can get that forecast here.

It looks like most of your Monday and Tuesday are dry with breezy but bright conditions in the mid 60s. More storms are likely late Tuesday into Wednesday morning.

Kim DeGiulio will be in contact with the Michigan Department of Transportation and update you on the latest construction projects, closures, detours and everything in between.

6:10 a.m. -- Money Monday: Qualified Plan Roll Overs

401(K), 403b, ESOP, HR-10, SEP, SIMPLE and more. WHAT?! This can all be so confusing. Thankfully we've got Rod Meloni to tackle the tough questions and issues with our money. He'll break down the best qualified roll overs.

6:40 a.m. -- Vacation Volunteerism

The busy vacation travel season is coming up on us. There's one activity more people are planning to do on their summer destinations and it doesn't involve the beach or lounging by the pool.

It's being called Voluntourism! We'll explain how people can take off and give back at the same time.

ICYMI

Today's Trivia Retake

Every morning at 6 a.m., we ask you a trivia question on Local 4 for a chance to win a prize.

Friday's question : How much does the wheel from Wheel of Fortune weigh?

: How much does the wheel from Wheel of Fortune weigh? Answer: 2,400 pounds

2,400 pounds Be sure to watch daily at 6 a.m. and click this link to enter for a chance to win.

National Days: May 20th

National Be a Millionaire Day

National Pick Strawberries Day

National Rescue Dog Day

National Quiche Lorraine Day

A Look Back at History: May 20th

In 1927, Charles Lindbergh took off from Roosevelt Field in Long Island, New York, aboard the Spirit of St. Louis on his historic solo flight to France.

In 1932, Amelia Earhart took off from Newfoundland to become the first woman to fly solo across the Atlantic. (Because of weather and equipment problems, Earhart set down in Northern Ireland instead of her intended destination, France.)

In 1961, a white mob attacked a busload of Freedom Riders in Montgomery, Alabama, prompting the federal government to send in U.S. marshals to restore order.

In 1993, an estimated 93 million people tuned in for the final first-run episode of the sitcom “Cheers” on NBC.

In 1998, the government unveiled the design for the new $20 bill, featuring a larger and slightly off-center portrait of Andrew Jackson.

Ten years ago: Sen. Edward Kennedy was diagnosed with a cancerous brain tumor; some experts gave the Massachusetts Democrat less than a year to live. (Kennedy died in August 2009.) Candidate Barack Obama defeated Hillary Rodham Clinton in the Oregon primary, moving to within 100 delegates of the total he needed to clinch the Democratic presidential nomination; Clinton won in Kentucky. President Jimmy Carter’s White House chief of staff, Hamilton Jordan (JUR’-dun), died in Atlanta at age 63. Olympic gold medal figure skater Kristi Yamaguchi and her professional dance partner, Mark Ballas, won ABC’s “Dancing with the Stars.”

Five years ago: An EF5 tornado struck Moore, Oklahoma, killing at least 24 people and flattening 1,100 homes. Former general Thein Sein (thayn sayn) became the first president of Myanmar in 47 years to visit the White House, where President Barack Obama said he appreciated the Asian leader’s efforts to lead the country in “a long and sometimes difficult” path toward democracy. Ray Manzarek, 74, a founding member of the 1960s rock group the Doors, died in Rosenheim, Germany.

One year ago: President Donald Trump opened a five-stop overseas tour, his first since taking office, receiving a lavish royal welcome in Saudi Arabia. Cloud Computing ran down Classic Empire in the final strides to win the Preakness by a head.

Celebrity Birthdays: May 20th

Here's who you're sharing a birthday with --

Actor David Proval (“The Sopranos”) is 77.

Singer-actress Cher is 73.

Actor Dean Butler (“Little House on the Prairie”) is 63.

Actor Bronson Pinchot is 60.

Actor John Billingsley (“True Blood,” ″Enterprise”) is 59.

TV personality Ted Allen (“Queer Eye for the Straight Guy”) is 54.

Actress Mindy Cohn (“Facts of Life”) is 53.

Rapper Busta Rhymes is 47.

Actor Matt Czuchry (“The Good Wife,” ″Gilmore Girls”) is 42.

Country singer Jon Pardi is 34.



