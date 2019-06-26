4 things to watch on Local 4 News Today -- Thursday, June 27th

Kim DeGiulio: I’m a little sleepy this Wednesday. I’ve been missing out on sleep this week due to the Ford Fireworks and Michigan Baseball. All good reasons to stay up late and nothing a little coffee can’t fix!

Did you catch the Wolverines last night?

Unfortunately they lost to Vanderbilt 4-1. I’m not even going to pretend like I’m this huge Michigan baseball fan. To be honest, I’ve never watched them play until about two weeks ago. However, anytime the Wolverines are in the national spotlight, I get excited! I think it’s awesome to have a team from the Big Ten representing in the College World Series. Maybe this Michigan baseball team can unite all of us. Even MSU superfan Jason Carr was up late watching the game! Hopefully Michigan can pull out the W tonight. GO BLUE!

Kim DeGiulio (WDIV-TV)

I'll also be talking with the fashion experts for my Back to Basics segment. The focus will be on pocket squares.

Check out my other Back to Basic segments:

Watch beginning at 4:30 a.m.

Here's what's coming up Thursday, June 27th, 2019 on Local 4 News Today.

All Morning -- Weather & Traffic

Brandon Roux: Thursday will be a bit more muggy with a good deal of hazy sun to start the day. We will see morning 60s and 70s warming again into the upper 80s, feeling more like low 90s. You’ll need lots of water if you’re working or working out outside.

Sunshine though will combat a few showers and storms firing up with the heat of the afternoon Thursday. These will be heat induced and scattered about SE Lower Michigan and Southern Ontario after 2 p.m. Thursday. Not everybody gets in on the action. And we’ll need to keep a close eye to the skies as the Storm Prediction Center has placed most of Michigan under a Marginal Risk for Severe Storms later Thursday and Friday.

You can get the full forecast here.

Also, Kim DeGiulio will have up update on construction projects and traffic across town.

All Morning -- Democratic Debate Recap: Part 1

Several candidates for President will square off Wednesday night in the first of many debates as we head towards the November election.

The first round includes: New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio; New Jersey U.S. Sen. Cory Booker; former HUD Secretary Julián Castro; former Maryland Rep. John Delaney; Hawaii Rep. Tulsi Gabbard; Washington Gov. Jay Inslee; Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar; former Texas U.S. Rep. Beto O'Rourke; Ohio U.S. Rep. Tim Ryan and Massachusetts U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren.

We'll recap all that happened and look ahead to Thursday night's round two!

All Morning -- The College World Series: Winner Takes All (Go Blue!)

As Kim mentiononed, the College World Series will end tonight. We're hoping it ends with a Michigan win! The Michigan Wolverines and the Vanderbilt Commodores' series is tied right now. This is the first time Michigan has appeared in the championship series since they won it all in 1962. The Commodores appeared in both 2014 and 2015, winning it all in 2014. We'll recap the game!

6:40 a.m. -- 4th of July Travel

The 4th of the July weekend is quickly approaching. Are you looking to get out of town on a budget? Help Me Hank reveals the top destinations you can visit with the family that won't break the bank.

ICYMI

Today's Trivia Retake

Every morning at 6 a.m., we ask you a trivia question on Local 4 for a chance to win a prize.

Wednesday Question: Who was the coach of the Michigan baseball team when they won the College World Series in 1962?

Who was the coach of the Michigan baseball team when they won the College World Series in 1962? Answer: Don Lund

Don Lund Be sure to watch daily at 6 a.m. and click this link to enter for a chance to win.

National Days: June 27th

National Onion Day

National Ice Cream Cake Day

National Sunglasses Day

National Orange Blossom Day

National PTSD Awareness Day

National Bomb Pop Day

National Handshake Day

A Look Back at History: June 27th

In 1905, the Industrial Workers of the World was founded in Chicago.

In 1944, during World War II, American forces liberated the French port of Cherbourg from the Germans.

In 1957, Hurricane Audrey slammed into coastal Louisiana and Texas as a Category 4 storm; the official death toll from the storm was placed at 390, although a variety of state, federal and local sources have estimated the number of fatalities at between 400 and 600.

In 1974, President Richard Nixon opened an official visit to the Soviet Union.

In 1985, the legendary Route 66, which originally stretched from Chicago to Santa Monica, California, passed into history as officials decertified the road.

In 1988, Mike Tyson retained the undisputed heavyweight crown as he knocked out Michael Spinks 91 seconds into the first round of a championship fight in Atlantic City, New Jersey.

In 1990, NASA announced that a flaw in the orbiting Hubble Space Telescope was preventing the instrument from achieving optimum focus. (The problem was traced to a mirror that had not been ground to exact specifications; corrective optics were later installed to fix the problem.)

In 1991, Supreme Court Justice Thurgood Marshall, the first black jurist to sit on the nation’s highest court, announced his retirement. (His departure led to the contentious nomination of Clarence Thomas to succeed him.)

In 2008, North Korea destroyed the most visible symbol of its nuclear weapons program, the cooling tower at its main atomic reactor at Yongbyon. (However, North Korea announced in September 2008 that it was restoring its nuclear facilities.)

Celebrity Birthdays: June 27th

Celebrating a birthday Thursday? Submit a Sunshine Award here and we could say your name on Local 4 News Today during our 5 a.m. show.

Here's who you're sharing a birthday with --

Singer-musician Bruce Johnston (The Beach Boys) is 77.

Actress Julia Duffy is 68.

Actress Isabelle Adjani is 64.

Country singer Lorrie Morgan is 60.

Writer-producer-director J.J. Abrams is 53.

Actor Christian Kane is 47.

Actor Tobey Maguire is 44.

Rock singer Bernhoft is 43.

Gospel singer Leigh Nash is 43.

Christian rock singer Zach Williams is 41.

Musician Chris Eldridge (Punch Brothers) is 37.

Reality TV star Khloe Kardashian is 35.

Actor Drake Bell is 33.

Actor Ed Westwick is 32.



Get to know the Local 4 News Today team better

Local 4 News Today links

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.