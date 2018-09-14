Local nonprofit helps Detroit students get clean drinking water

DETROIT - Detroit children returned to the classroom without safe drinking water. Now an effort is underway to help make a difference for those kids at Detroit Public Schools.

“That’s all we’re doing, is dropping the waters off,” said Clarence DuBose with Clay Hova Cares.

The nonprofit collect water and drops it off.

“The kids, they need water, they’re at school for 7-8 hours a day, they need that water,” said DuBose.

The need started just weeks ago when Detroit Public Schools Superintendent Nikolai Vitti announced he was shutting off the drinking water due to old pipes and safety reasons.

“I was alarmed, I was very alarmed," DuBose said,"because this is something I’m pretty sure they knew about beforehand."

That’s where DuBose's nonprofit organization Clay Hova Cares comes in. Recently they posted a social media post, saying they were collecting water for the students and if anybody wanted to help, they could.

“The social media response has been really good. A lot of people have been reaching out to us, making donations. This upcoming week, we’re going to Northwestern High School, so there are schools that are open to it, like Cass, Renaissance, etc., they’re open to it,’ said DuBose.

If you want to help or donate, drop off donations at Clay Hova Cares site, 434 West 8 Mile, Ferndale.



