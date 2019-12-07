31-year-old killed in River Rouge days after young woman fatally shot in Downriver city

RIVER ROUGE, Mich. – A 31-year-old man was fatally shot in River Rouge Saturday at a home on Beechwood Street, police say.

The homicide comes after 23-year-old River Rouge resident Tamia Cook died after being shot multiple times Wednesday.

The victim in Saturday’s homicide was found on the ground after being shot multiple times. It is unclear whether the two homicides are connected.

Officers found several people inside the home who are not considered possible suspects, but being interviewed as witnesses. Police say it appears the home was being used to manufacture and sell drugs.