Man in custody after carjacking woman, crashing into Royal Oak home

ROYAL OAK, Mich. – Police said a 29-year-old man is in custody after carjacking a woman at a Mobil gas station in Royal Oak.

Officers responded to a 911 call of a carjacking Thursday at 9:20 p.m. outside the gas station at 31001 Woodward Avenue.

The caller reported that a man stole a red Honda CRV from a woman along with her cellphone at the gas station and fled the scene. While officers were on their way the department received multiple 911 calls of a red Honda vehicle that had crashed into a house on Ferncliff Avenue and 13 Mile Road.

Police said the stolen vehicle had struck a telephone pole, wooden fence and crashed into a house. The homeowners were home but not injured. Witnesses told police the suspect fled southbound on Ferncliff Avenue on foot.

As officers were searching for the suspect the department received a call from the clerk at an Exxon gas station at 1702 West 13 Mile Road. The clerk said a man was inside the store who said he had been assaulted by an unknown subject. Officers responded and discovered man was the suspect from the carjacking incident.

The suspect was arrested and is being treated at William Beaumont Hospital for injuries he received during the crash.

Royal Oak Detectives are investigating.