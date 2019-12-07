Methodist Children’s Home Society annual event supporting young men during holidays

Here is a really touching story. It is Christmas time so why not spread some holiday spirit? Especially if the proceeds are going to a great place.

The boys of Methodist Children’s Home Society are working hard and earning cash this weekend, with one Christmas tree and cup of coffee at a time.

“The more we sell, the more it benefits them. We are actually teaching skills and giving them the opportunity to know what it is like to be able to get out here and work a little bit and earn money,” said Methodist Children’s Home Society Workplace Development coordinator Daniel Robinson.

He said it is all a part of an annual event, a pop-up shop at the facility allowing each young man to make a sale and keep the proceeds of whatever they earn.

Customers Gerrard Allen and his daughter are looking for their special tree this year, and supporting the young men rather than going to a major retailer.

“I am actually here because I saw the photo online. I see young people doing great things so I support. At least I know that this is helping someone enjoy the holidays, so yeah, man, I’m happy to be a part of it,” said Allen.

Obviously, they’re not the only ones.

“The response has been overwhelming. Even for the boys, they’ve just been so excited,” said Robinson.

If you have not picked your tree just yet, they’ll be on sale until Sunday at 26645 West 6 Mile Road, Redford Charter Township, Michigan 48240.