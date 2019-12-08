‘100 percent, alcohol was a factor’ -- Clinton Township crash kills 7-year-old boy

Clinton Township, Mich. – A 7-year-old boy was killed in Clinton Township just after midnight Sunday after a single-car collision.

ORIGINAL STORY: 7-year-old boy killed in Clinton Township crash, father arrested

Debris from where a Kia Optima slammed right into a pole could still be found Sunday afternoon at the intersection of Heydenreich and Hall roads.

“No indication of braking, he just jumped the curb and hit the pole,” said Sgt. Chris Allis, with the Clinton Township Police Department.

Allis said the driver in a the one-vehicle accident that struck a pole with his 7-year-old son in the car wasn’t sober.

“100 percent, alcohol was a factor in this crash,” Allis said.

The crash happened just a little after midnight Sunday morning. It’s the latest fatal accident to happen in the area in the last three weeks.

“The last 21 days, we’ve had four fatal traffic crashes with five people losing their lives," Allis said. "Tanging anywhere from 7-years-old to the mid 80′s.”

Allis said the police are going over the evidence to understand what happened and that a full report is expected to be finished Monday. The driver is expected to be charged Tuesday or Wednesday.

Allis also had a word of advice for everyone hitting the open road to hopefully prevent such a tragedy from happening again.

“Just slow down. You’re driving a three or four thousand pound vehicle, depending or not if anyone else is in the car and you just have to be extremely careful, especially on these roads that touch 50 miles an hour,” Allis said.