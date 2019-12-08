61-year-old Taylor resident missing after boat capsizes in Lake Erie

MONROE CHARTER TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A 61-year-old Taylor resident went missing Sunday after a boat capsized in Lake Erie, the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office said.

On Sunday at around 7:45 a.m. deputies were sent to the area of Bolles Harbor to check on two people who were aboard a sixteen foot fishing boat battling strong waves about a mile off shore.

The United States Coast Guard, Michigan Conservation Officers, Monroe Township Fire Department, La Salle Township Fire Department, and the City of Monroe Fire Department all responded to the area with rescue vessels to conduct a search of the area for the victims.

During the search a 28-year-old Monroe resident was rescued and taken to Promedica Hospital of Monroe to be treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Officials say the boat was found upside down about a mile off shore tangled in a fishing net.

It is unknown whether the Taylor resident was wearing a life jacket at the time the boat flipped over. The United States Coast Guard is still searching for the Taylor resident.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office at 734-240-7530.