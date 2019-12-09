Authorities search for missing Taylor man in Lake Erie after boat capsizes

MONROE CHARTER TOWNSHIP, Mich. – The U.S. Coast Guard joined local authorities Sunday in the search for a missing 51-year-old man in Lake Erie.

ORIGINAL STORY: 51-year-old Taylor resident missing after boat capsizes in Lake Erie

Rescue crews were able to rescue one man in the cold waters, but the 51-year-old man, a resident of Taylor, was still missing.

Police said men were fishing in Bolles Harbor when their boat became tangled in a fishing net about a mile from shore. One of them was able to call 911 before the boat capsized.

Rescue crews found a 28-year-old man holding onto a life-ring, who was rushed to the hospital. He is expected to be okay.

The Coast Guard, Michigan Conservation officers and authorities from Monroe and LaSalle townships spent Sunday searching.

The search was called off at about 6 p.m. and is expected to resume Monday.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office at 734-240-7530.