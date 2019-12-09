Detroit mother accused of causing 1-year-old son’s fatal head tauma

DETROIT – A woman whose 20-month-old son died last week from head trauma is now facing a felony murder charge.

The Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office said Rhionna Nichols, 20, of Detroit, caused her son’s fatal head trauma. Emergency technicians were called about 5 p.m. Dec. 5 for an unresponsive child at a home in the 19300 block of Kentucky Street in Detroit. They found the boy unconscious and rushed him to a hospital where he died from his injuries.

Nichols is charged with felony murder, first-degree child abuse and torture. She is scheduled to be arraigned Monday afternoon in 36th District Court.

Here is the report from last week: