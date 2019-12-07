1-year-old in critical condition, mother arrested in child abuse investigation

DETROIT – A 20-year-old mother is in jail and her 1-year-old child is in critical condition at Children’s Hospital after police responded to what they believe is a case of child abuse.

A resident in the 19300 block of Kentucky Street on Detroit’s west side said they saw and heard the commotion Friday.

“I heard the fire truck and I saw EMS, then I saw a lady run out,” a witness said.

Detroit police said they responded to a home on Kentucky Street for a medical emergency call, but further investigation revealed it was a suspected child abuse incident.

Police handcuffed the child’s mother.

“I looked out the window, I saw the lady come out with the police. They patted her down and then they turned her around, put handcuffs on her and put her in the car,” another witness said.

Police have not released the identity of the mother.

Residents in the area said they are praying that the child will be OK.