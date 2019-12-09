Man caught on camera stealing fossil from Ypsilanti rock store returns it with note apologizing

YPSILANTI, Mich. – A man caught on camera snatching a fossil from a Ypsilanti rock store had a change of heart after a video of the theft hit social media.

The man was seen sliding the fossil into his jacket pocket at World of Rocks on Dec. 1. He waked around the store with the rock in his pocket for about 15 minutes before leaving.

The store owners posted a video and photos of the man on Facebook, and days later, he returned in a disguise to slide a box into the store. Inside the box was Christmas wrap, the stolen fossil and a note apologizing.