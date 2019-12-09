Oakland County woman wins $300K on scratch off ticket: ‘We’re rich!’

LANSING, Mich. – An Oakland County woman couldn’t stop screaming: “We’re rich!” after winning $300,000 playing the Michigan Lottery’s 20X Merry Multiplier instant game.

The lucky player, who chose to remain anonymous, bought her winning ticket at the Wolverine Lake Party store, located at 297 Glengary Road in Wolverine Lake.

“I play the Lottery regularly and have always thought about winning big,” said the 61-year-old player. “When I scratched the ticket off, I thought I’d won $30,000. After looking a little closer, I realized it was $300,000!

“All I could do was run around the house yelling: ‘We’re rich!’”

The lucky player visited Lottery headquarters recently to claim the big prize. With her winnings, she plans to buy a new vehicle, complete some home improvements, and then save the remainder.

“It hasn’t really sunk in yet that I won such a big prize. It feels great to win. It’s going to change my life,” the player said.

Players have won more than $5 million playing 20X Merry Multiplier, which launched in October. Each $5 ticket offers players a chance to win prizes ranging from $5 up to $300,000. More than $11 million in prizes remain, including one $300,000 top prize and seven $1,000 prizes.

Lottery instant games may be purchased at 10,500 retailers across the state.

In 2018, Lottery players won more than $1 billion playing instant games.