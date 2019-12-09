St. Clair County woman facing charges after 83 dogs seized from home

ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Mich. – A St. Clair County woman is facing charges after 83 dogs were seized from a home last month.

Irene Burns was arraigned on an abandoning or cruelty to 25 or more animals charge Monday. If convicted, she could face up to seven years in prison and a $10,000 fine.

On Nov. 5, the dogs, who had medical issues, were seized from a suspected dog breeder in St. Clair Township. Police said the dogs were found in cramped wire cages that were stacked on top of each other.

Burns is due back in court Dec. 18.