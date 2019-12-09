Thieves leave severe damage in smash-and-grab at store in Southwest Detroit

DETROIT – A store owner in Southwest Detroit said thieves caused thousands of dollars’ worth of damage during a smash-and-grab robbery.

The break-in happened early Monday morning at B.B.W. Sportswear on Vernor Highway, police said.

Surveillance video shows thieves driving through the front doors at the store, shattering glass, busting out counters and destroying bricks. They smashed their way in to steal clothing, but the damages will be more expensive than replacing the stolen items, owner Bassan Swayden said.

“There was clothes all around,” Swayden said. “The alarm company called me right away. I told them to call the cops.”

Police arrived three minutes later, but the thieves were in and out in around 25 seconds, video shows. They stole $4,000 to $5,000 worth of clothing and designer jackets, according to authorities.

“Hopefully they will get caught one day,” Swayden said. “They’re supposed to be behind bars. Tomorrow they’ll do it to someone else.”

Swayden said he’s frustrated because he’s trying to make an honest living to provide for his family.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Detroit police at 313-596-2200.