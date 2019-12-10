Detroit man headed to prison for impersonating dead relatives to steal more than $800K in benefits

DETROIT – A Detroit man was sentenced to two years in prison Monday after impersonating dead relatives to steal more than $800,000 in government benefits, officials said.

Kendrick Allen Gills, 64, will also be on supervised release for three years when his prison sentence ends, and he was ordered to pay full restitution to the government

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Jack Farmer, one of Gills’ relatives, died in 2004.

Farmer was receiving a federal pension from the Office of Personnel Management that continued to be issued monthly after his death because the office was unaware he died.

Officials said Gills would submit forms to the office on Farmer’s behalf to make it look like he was still alive.

Over 14 years, checks totaling $566,547 were issued in Farmer’s name, officials said. Gills would use the money by withdrawing money from a joint account he shared with Farmer. Officials said Gills also forged Farmer’s signature on at least one check.

Gills is also accused of keeping payments worth $245,969.24 that were made to other dead relative from the Department of Veterans Affairs during the same time period.