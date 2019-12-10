Driver who fatally struck Oakland County deputy during chase sentenced to life in prison

OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. – A driver who struck and killed an Oakland County Sheriff’s deputy during a 2017 chase was sentenced to life in prison Tuesday.

Deputy Eric Overall was working to deploy stop sticks when he was hit and killed by Joseph Berak’s car. Berak was charged with leading deputies on the chase and deliberately hitting and killing Overall at the intersection of M-15 and Seymore Lake Road on Thanksgiving Day 2017.

“He continued. And then when he got up to the intersection there he hit his break and steered right. I observed the deputy being hit,” a deputy testified in court.

Investigators believed Berak’s actions were intentional, and so did the court of law. He was just recently found guilty of first-degree murder.

Although, at one point there was a question about Berak’s mental health. Audio allegedly recorded on 22-year-old’s cellphone revealed the defendant’s thoughts after the crash.

“I am Satan, but I am also God. I am the creator. If you charge me for a ticket for driving on the street that you paved on my planet, I will f****** kill you,” it read.