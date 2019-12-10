First week of recreational marijuana in Michigan nets more than $1.6 million

DETROIT – In the first eight days of recreational marijuana sales in Michigan, businesses netted more than $1.6 million.

Of that amount, more than $200,000 in tax revenue was generated.

State officials estimate that marijuana sales will generate nearly $950 million annually once fully established.

Three of the five shops that were selling recreational marijuana during the first week of legal sales sold out or had limited supplies.