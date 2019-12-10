Grant will give some Detroit students free field trips to The Henry Ford Museum

DEARBORN, Mich. – The Ford Foundation announced a $10 million grant that, over the next five years, will allow 40,000 Detroit Public School Community District students to get free field trips to The Henry Ford Museum.

The grant impacts fourth- and fifth-grade students who are enrolled with Detroit public schools. The students will also have free access to Henry Ford’s digital innovative curriculum.

The investment will also go toward increasing accessibility in education, engagement and infrastructure improvements at The Henry Ford, Greenfield Village and the Ford Rough Factory tour.

Watch the video above for the full report.