Inkster entrepreneur takes on porch pirates with new service

INKSTER, Mich. – Porch pirates are becoming a major headache for the millions of homeowners waiting for packages to arrive at their homes. One Inkster entrepreneur is working on a new service that takes all the worrying out of making purchases online.

Longtime Inkster resident and business owner Larry Jones said he knows what it’s like to have an online order taken right from under his doorstep.

“For me to spend my money on something I desire to have, and for someone to just walk up five minutes later and take it -- it’s wrong,” Jones said.

He decided to create a service called WorryNoMo.com, designed to give customers peace of mind.

“I just thought to myself that it’ll be a cool idea if a company would hold the package until a person gets off work, or wherever it is they’re at, and then redeliver it to them,” Jones said.

Having the item shipped to Jones isn’t the only option. His company is willing to do anything to make sure customers don’t fall victim to a thief scouring porches.

“We recommend the customer just send us the package, but if not, we pick up from UPS, FedEx -- we pick up from wherever,” Jones said.

WorryNoMo Prices