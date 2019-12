Man extradited to Michigan, arraigned on charges in connection with Waterford Township murder

WATERFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A man was extradited from Pennsylvania back to Michigan to be arraigned on charges in connection with the murder of a Waterford Township woman.

Adonis Drey Wilson, 35, returned to Oakland County on Wednesday and was arraigned on open murder and second-degree arson charges.

Officials say the charges stem from the murder of Stefanie Steinberg, 54, at her home on Aug. 27.

Adnois has been in custody in Pennsylvania on an unrelated traffic incident since early September.

He was denied bond during his arraignment. Adonis will be back in court Dec. 18 for a probable cause conference.