Video shows man attacking Macomb County gas station clerks with liquor bottle

MACOMB TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Video shows a man attacking gas station clerks with a liquor bottle Saturday in Macomb Township.

“It’s a really scary scene,” said Macomb County Prosecutor Eric Smith.

In the video, the man walks inside a Mobil Gas Station on Hall and Heydenreich roads. He walks by the two employees behind the counter without saying a word and then all of a sudden, he starts to attack them with what police said was a liquor bottle.

“He was bound and determined to assault these two brothers, very severely and obviously did. And you see in the video, that one of them is cut on his head and is bleeding very badly,” Smith said. “It’s a really scary situation. Thank God that they’re all right with a few stitches here and there."

The video showed the attacker swinging the bottle at both of clerks.

“We might be dealing with a lot more than assault with great bodily harm less than murder,” Smith said.

Both the employees and the suspect fell to the ground. That’s when one of the clerk, a concealed pistol license holder, pulled out his gun and fired multiple shots at the attacker.

The gunfire didn’t stop the attacker. Smith said that doesn’t make sense.

“I never seen anything where there is no provocation of any kind, end up in a dangerous and serious altercation," he said.

The attacker, a Shelby Township man, was charged with two counts of assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder or by strangulation.