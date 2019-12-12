Ralph C. Wilson Foundation gifts Detroit $10M for neighborhood development

DETROIT – A $10 million gift from the Ralph C. Wilson Foundation will help give Detroit’s neighborhoods a boost.

The city’s Strategic Neighborhood Fund received the grant Wednesday.

That money is intended to support investments in commercial corridors, create new affordable housing and improve 10 low-income neighborhoods.

“This is so important to promote inclusive growth and equitable growth all over the city,” said Lavea Brachman, the vice president of programs.

The donation brings the amount of money raised to redevelop neighborhoods in 2019 to $50 million.