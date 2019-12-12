WATCH LIVE: Michigan Secretary of State news conference on customer service challenges

LANSING, Mich. – Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson will hold a news conference today to update the public on the Department of State’s progress in addressing customer service challenges.

The news conference is schedule for 12:30 p.m.

In November, Benson said she is working to reduce wait times across the board and roll out more do-it-yourself kiosks that make the process easier than before.

Most people cringe when they have to visit an SOS branch. Long lines and chaos at the offices could soon be a thing of the past, however.

New technology is making the process easier than ever before. Benson is working to build the branch office of the future, which involves bringing pieces of the branch to the people.

One of the self-serve kiosks can be found at the Kroger in Lincoln Park. The kiosks have been around, but most didn’t work. Fixing the kiosks wasn’t a priority for officials in the past.

At the kiosks, users can handle vehicle transactions, and registration renewals for cars, boats and motorcycles. In 2021, the kiosks will be able to handle personal license renewal, officials said.