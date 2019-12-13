Driver stopped at Blue Water Bridge found with 50 bricks of cocaine

POINT EDWARD, Ontario – A 55-year-old man was arrested for possession with the purpose of trafficking drugs after his truck was stopped for inspection at the Blue Water Bridge in Port Edward.

Upon inspection, officers found 50 bricks of what they suspect is cocaine in the cab of Daniel Leduc’s semi-truck, which weighed approximately 50 kilograms.

Officials from the Canada Border Services Agency seized the drugs and arrested the St-Jean-Sur-Richelieu, Quebec resident.

“The success of this arrest shows Canadian how the Royal Canadian Mounted Police and Canada Border Services Agency work hard to keep illicit drugs off the streets and keep Canadians safe,” said Leslie Meagher, officer in charge at the London RCMP Detachment.

Leduc was charged for importation of a controlled substance and possession for the purpose of trafficking and will remain in custody until Monday.

This is Canadian authorities’ second time stopping a driver at Blue Water Bridge with bricks of cocaine in less than a month.

In November, another truck driver was caught trying to bring 50 bricks of cocaine into Canada and was arrested.

Leduc will face a judge in Ontario on Monday at the Ontario Court of Justice in Sarnia Ontario.