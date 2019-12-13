37ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the public file, call (313) 222-0566

37ºF

Local News

Troy man charged after allegedly pulling gun in road rage incident

Ken Haddad, Digital Content Manager

Tags: Troy, Crime, Oakland County
Casey James Bondy of Troy (Mugshot/Oakland County Court)

TROY, Mich. – A 22-year-old Troy man is facing charges after allegedly pulling a gun in a road rage incident last week.

Casey James Bondy of Troy was arraigned in the Oakland County Arraignment Court on one count of Felonious Assault with a Dangerous Weapon, a felony which carries a penalty of 4 years in prison, and fines up to $2,000.00.

Bondy does not have any criminal history.

The road rage incident happened on Dec. 6. Police were called to the scene at 8:30 p.m. by the alleged victim. The victim stated, after they exchanged hand gestures, the male pulled up next to him and pointed a gun at him. Officers arrived on scene and the male suspect was found to be in possession of a firearm.

Bondy’s bond was set at $3,000.00, Cash/Surety, and no 10 percent.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author: