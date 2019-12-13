TSA reveals what they find in carry-on luggage at Detroit Metro Airport

ROMULUS, Mich. – One of the most frustrating things about flying is waiting in long lines to get through security and to the gate.

The TSA has some tips that could help speed that process along. They suggest you don’t pack banned items in your carry-on bags.

TSA agents have found items like a steel Batman boomerang, butterfly knives, a realistic-looking cap pistol. Dozens of knives have been given up by travelers at the security line.

Some items not allowed in a carry-on bag are still allowed in checked baggage. TSA officials suggest flyers get to the airport at least three hours early.

Most of the confiscated items are handed off to the State of Michigan Surplus and sold.

