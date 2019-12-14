Man chases family outside after argument at Detroit party store, kills 19-year-old

DETROIT – A verbal altercation between two men at a Detroit party store on the city’s east side Friday turned deadly quick.

Detroit police need help locating and identifying the gunman wanted in connection with the fatal shooting of the victim, a 19-year-old man.

Police say on Friday shorty after 7 p.m. in the 2200 block of Lafayette in Detroit the victim was inside a party store where he exchanged words with the unknown shooter.

When the victim and family members left the location on foot the unknown shooter started chasing them and firing shots. The victim was struck multiple times. Police say Emergency Medical Services were called to the scene and transported the victim to a hospital where he died.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information on the unknown gunman pictured here is asked to call police at 1-800-SPEAKUP.