Police investigating officer-involved shooting on Detroit’s east side

DETROIT – Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting that occurred Saturday on Detroit’s east side.

According to authorities, officers were near the intersection of Woodlawn and Van Dyke avenues at about 5 p.m. when they confronted a suspect in their investigation. Police said the man fired on the police officers, who returned fire, killing the suspect.

It is unknown why police were looking for the man.

No other injuries were reported.

The investigation is ongoing.