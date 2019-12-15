30ºF

Trump Administration plans to announce withdrawal of troops from Afghanistan

Thousands of troops impacted

WASHINGTON – President Donald Trump’s administration plans to announce a withdrawal of troops from Afghanistan. The number of troops impacted will be significant.

Three current and former US officials tell NBC News the move will affect 4,000 troops. Between 8,000 to 9,000 troops will be left in Afghanistan.

As of now it is uncertain when the troop withdrawal will begin. Officials say it will happen over the course of a few months.

