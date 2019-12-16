Clinton Township dry cleaner adds cameras after break-in, captures video of man breaking in second time

CLINTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A Clinton Township dry cleaner that was broken into last week added cameras and captured video of the man breaking into the store for a second time, police said.

The business is on Hall Road near Bayview Avenue. The first time the man broke in, the business didn’t have surveillance cameras, officials said. The man got away with cash, according to authorities.

After purchasing cameras due to the first break-in, the business captured video of the man breaking in for a second time, officials said. He looked in the same spot from which he stole cash the first time and didn’t find anything, police said.

Clinton Township police are looking to identify the man. Anyone with information is asked to call 586-493-7854.

Here’s surveillance video of the man inside the business: