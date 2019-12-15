‘They need to fix it’ -- Harsens Island residents frustrated after dock collapse

CLAY TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Residents on Harsens Island are asking for Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s help in restoring ferry service after Wednesday’s dock collapse.

Frustrated residents packed a Sunday meeting on the island.

“This is my home. This is where I live,” said Leah Rex. “I’m not getting off the island. They need to fix it.”

The only working dock on the island collapsed Wednesday as a ferry was trying to pull in. For several days, automobiles have been unable to get to and from the island.

The Army Corp of Engineers, State Police and the Coast Guard all claim they are not responsible for maintaining the dock. The owner, David Bryson, said repairs are expected to be completed mid-week, but residents aren’t convinced after past deadlines to complete the repairs have already passed.

Many residents are concerned about what this means for emergency response teams since ambulances and fire trucks are unable to access the island. They’re asking for Whitmer’s help in fixing the situation.