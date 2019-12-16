Man lives in Detroit church to avoid deportation from his family

DETROIT – A man has called Central United Methodist Church his home for two years. If he left the church he could face immediate arrest, deportation and separation from his wife.

Ded Rranxburgaj’s wife, Flora, has advanced multiple sclerosis. Rranxburgaj also has a 17-year-old son and a 25-year-old son. For 23 months he has paced the confines of the sanctuary.

Rranxburgaj is a father, husband and provider. He said he was a professional chef for 17 years. While he is grateful for the protection of the church, he said he is going stir crazy.

