North American International Auto Show announces changes for 2020 charity gala

DETROIT – The North American International Auto Show announced some changes to its annual Charity Preview event, a public event intended to raise funds for southeast Michigan charities, slotted for June 12.

The event will feature outdoor and indoor events, expanding into Hart Plaza, “experiential displays" and now guests can choose from two ticket options for the purpose of appealing to a broader, younger audience and “capitalize on Detroit’s beautiful riverfront," according to a release from the NAIAS.

"Charity Preview will be a party inside and outside that welcomes both an updated creative black-tie audience as well as late-night summer-chic attired guests,” said 2020 NAIAS Chairman Doug North. “Warm temperatures and late sunsets will make for a spectacular evening in terms of what attendees are going to see and experience at this special night of giving.”

The two ticket options are:

All-Access Tickets ($400 each/$750 per pair) ⁠— includes total access to the entire NAIAS indoor and outdoor campus, including the VIP Ribbon Cutting Ceremony inside TCF Center, admittance to the show floor and full access to NAIAS activities in Hart Plaza, including all Outdoor Access offerings. Also includes complimentary cocktails and hors d’oeuvres.

Outdoor Access Tickets ($200 each) — includes access to outdoor campus in Hart Plaza, but no access to indoor activities in the TCF Center. Also includes access to secure, ticketed-only area will feature multiple engagements as well as street food available from some of Detroit’s most popular food trucks and beer and wine and musical entertainment at multiple outdoor locations.

Charity Preview hours:

All-Access Tickets:

Ribbon Cutting Ceremony from 5-6 p.m. in TCF Center Atrium.

Show floor access from 6-9 p.m.

Headline entertainment in TCF Center Atrium from 8:45–10 p.m. Entertainment to be announced in the coming months.

Access to NAIAS outdoor campus in Hart Plaza from 6–11:30 p.m.

Outdoor Access Tickets:

Access to NAIAS outdoor campus in Hart Plaza from 8–11:30 p.m.

Food trucks and beer and wine available throughout the evening.

Headline entertainment in Hart Plaza’s open-air amphitheater from 10–11 p.m. Entertainment to be announced in the coming months.

Additional entertainment in the outdoor venue area throughout the evening.

Charity Preview beneficiaries include the Boys and Girls Clubs of Southeastern Michigan, Children’s Center, Detroit PAL and The Children’s Foundation.

Tickets go on sale March 16.

For more information on the new dress code for both all-access and outdoor tickets and styling tips, visit NAIAS.com.