Wrong-way driver hits 2 vehicles on Lodge Freeway in Detroit; 1 in critical condition

DETROIT – Michigan State Police say a wrong-way driver hit two other vehicles on the Lodge Freeway on Sunday night in Detroit, leaving one person in critical condition.

Troopers were dispatched to the crash scene on southbound M-10 at I-75 in Detroit at around 11 p.m. on Sunday.

MSP said their preliminary investigation revealed that a Chevrolet Silverado was traveling the wrong way (northbound in the southbound lanes) of M-10 near I-75, in the left lane. The Silverado crashed head on into a BMW sedan, which was southbound in the left lane.

The Silverado then traveled across the roadway and crashed into a Kia Optima, which was also traveling south on M-10 in the center lane. The vehicles had very extensive crash damage and all the drivers of the involved vehicles had to be cut out by Detroit Fire.

The driver of the BMW is in critical condition. The driver and passenger of the Kia are in stable condition. The driver of the Silverado also has minor injuries.

MSP said impaired driving may be a factor in the crash. Investigation is continuing.

The Lodge Freeway was closed for several hours overnight, but has reopened.