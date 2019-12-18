Men wearing masks, latex gloves rob McDonald’s restaurant in Detroit, police say

(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

DETROIT – Police are searching for two men who broke into a McDonald’s restaurant in Detroit while wearing masks and latex gloves.

The robbery happened at 8:25 p.m. Tuesday at the McDonald’s at the intersection of Conant and Dequindre streets, according to authorities.

Two men entered the restaurant wearing black masks, black hooded sweatshirts, gray sweatpants, black skull caps and latex gloves, police said.

They jumped the counter, got into the register, took money and fled the scene, officials said.

Authorities continue to investigate.