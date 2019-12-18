Parents of Warren De La Salle students protest to have school president fired

WARREN, Mich. – The De La Salle community has had a tumultuous two months that saw the cancellation of the football season, an investigation into alleged locker room hazing, suspensions, lawsuits and the firing of the head football coach.

Tuesday night more than 100 parents and students rallied to have school president John Knight fired. Earlier Tuesday the school was under lockdown after the planned protest was misconstrued as a bomb threat.

“We now have families pitted against families, brothers pitted against brothers and staff pitted against staff,” parent Renée Ragina said.

Parents at the protest blame Knight and are upset about how the administration handled the hazing investigation.

“We haven’t been kept in the loop, we have no idea what’s going on,” parent Craig Cole said.

Parents said none of the coaches have been questioned by police. They said they don’t see a hazing problem, but they do see a power struggle between the school president and the now-fired head football coach Mike Giannone.

“I believe there was some issues with playing time for one of the administrators sons,” Cole said.

Parents said they are also upset about what they view as a lack of communication from the administration and the board.

“As a former board member, I’m disappointed the board hasn’t taken control,” Steve Graus said. “They can hire John Knight and they can fire John Knight.”