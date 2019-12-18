President Donald Trump holds rally in Michigan amid impeachment debate

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. – President Donald Trump is in Battle Creek, Michigan, to hold a Merry Christmas rally Wednesday while the House debates his possible impeachment.

Trump is 600 miles away from what’s unfolding in Washington. He’s set to take the stage in a few hours, but there’s already a raucous crowd in attendance.

Trump souvenirs -- from hats to chair blankets -- were sold to the thousands of people who got in line early for the rally.

Supporters said it’s important that Trump is still motivated through everything that’s going on. Others went to the rally just to hear what Trump has to say.

