Resident wakes up to find possible assault victim dead inside Detroit home, police say

DETROIT – Detroit police are investigating after a resident said they woke up in the middle of the night to find a possible assault victim dead inside a home.

The resident who reported the death returned home around 11 p.m. Tuesday to a home in the 15300 block of Whitcomb on Detroit’s west side, according to authorities.

That person said it appeared a 48-year-old man inside the home might have been assaulted, police said. When asked if he wanted to go to the hospital, the man said he was OK, officials said.

Police said the resident went to sleep and woke up at 3 a.m. Wednesday to find the man unresponsive.

Detroit homicide detectives are investigating the death as a possible fatal assault.