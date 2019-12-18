WATCH LIVE: Vice President Pence rallies in Michigan

Published: December 18, 2019, 8:27 am Updated: December 18, 2019, 8:39 am

Vice President Mike Pence will participate in a Michigan bus tour Wednesday with stops in Saginaw and Battle Creek.

In Saginaw, Pence will deliver remarks at a Workers for Trump Event at 11:30 a.m.

Then he will deliver remarks at the Merry Christmas Rally in Battle Creek.

President Trump is set to speak at the rally starting at 7 p.m. Wednesday in Battle Creek.