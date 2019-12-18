Trump, Pence both in Michigan for rallies today

(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Both President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence will be in Michigan on Wednesday.

Pence is holding a morning rally in Saginaw Township. President Trump will be in Battle Creek for a rally Wednesday night.

The Pence rally starts at 11:30 a.m.

The Trump rally starts at 7 p.m.

Impeachment vote today

Meanwhile, the U.S. House is expected to vote Wednesday on two articles of impeachment against Trump. With nearly every Democratic House member in favor, the House has the votes needed to impeach the President. This would be only the third presidential impeachment in American history.

Trump defended himself this week in a six-page letter to House Speak Nancy Pelosi, accusing her of “declaring open war on American democracy.”

The impeachment vote is expected late in the afternoon Wednesday following six hours of debate on the House floor.

Even if Trump is impeached by the House, the Republican-held Senate is not expected to convict him.