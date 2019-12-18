Trump, Pence both in Michigan for rallies today
Both President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence will be in Michigan on Wednesday.
Pence is holding a morning rally in Saginaw Township. President Trump will be in Battle Creek for a rally Wednesday night.
- The Pence rally starts at 11:30 a.m.
- The Trump rally starts at 7 p.m.
Impeachment vote today
Meanwhile, the U.S. House is expected to vote Wednesday on two articles of impeachment against Trump. With nearly every Democratic House member in favor, the House has the votes needed to impeach the President. This would be only the third presidential impeachment in American history.
Trump defended himself this week in a six-page letter to House Speak Nancy Pelosi, accusing her of “declaring open war on American democracy.”
The impeachment vote is expected late in the afternoon Wednesday following six hours of debate on the House floor.
Even if Trump is impeached by the House, the Republican-held Senate is not expected to convict him.
How the impeachment process works
- Congress is permitted to remove a president from office if lawmakers vote to say the official committed “treason, bribery, or other high crimes and misdemeanors,” according to the Constitution.
- “High crimes and misdemeanors” does not necessarily refer to violations of ordinary criminal statutes.
- Alexander Hamilton described impeachable crimes as “ those offenses which proceed from the abuse or violation of some public trust. They are of a nature which may with peculiar propriety be denominated POLITICAL, as they relate chiefly to injuries done immediately to the society itself. ”
- President Gerald Ford: “An impeachable offense is whatever a majority of the House of Representatives considers it to be at a given moment in history.”
- The two most recent presidential impeachments began with the House voting whether to investigate impeachable offenses. A House committee would then conduct the investigation to see if impeachment is warranted.
- There are currently six committees investigating Trump’s presidency. They will continue investigating impeachable offenses and send their strongest cases to the Judiciary Committee.
- These six committees are Judiciary, Intelligence, Ways and Means, Financial Services, Oversight and Foreign Affairs.
- Articles of impeachment based on the investigation are written up by the Judiciary Committee to be voted on by the House of Representatives.
- If less than a majority in the House vote to impeach, the official remains in office.
- If a majority vote to impeach, the process moves to the Senate.
- Democrats currently control the House, and would likely vote to impeach.
- The Senate holds an impeachment trial overseen by the chief justice of the United States.
- Chief Justice John Roberts currently presides over the Supreme Court of the United States.
- A team of lawmakers from the House, known as managers, play the role of prosecutors.
- The official facing impeachment has defense lawyers.
- The Senate serves as the jury.
- A two-thirds majority in the Senate must find the official guilty in order for them to be removed from office.
- Republicans currently control the Senate.
- President Bill Clinton was impeached by the House, but was not convicted by the Senate and remained in office.
